Black History Month celebrations begin early

Black History Month began early on Thursday, with an event at the Goodman South Madison Library.

It was put on in part by the Committee for a Black History Museum in Madison, working to spread awareness for the rich African American history in the Madison area.

Thursday’s event celebrated the Umoja Magazine, the oldest African American magazine in the state.

“Just the artifacts alone, there’s so many artifacts, there’s so many historical records,” says Fabu Carter, a committee member. “There’s so many photographs of African American presence in Wisconsin. And we want to house that, we want to archive that, and catalog that. So that all can see and all can benefit.”

This is the first of four Black History Month events set for February. They are held every Thursday of the month and are free for the public.