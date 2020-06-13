Black Lives Matter movement gaining allies in small, majority-white community

The Black Lives Matter movement is gaining allies around the country, including small, predominantly white communities like Mt. Horeb.

According to Mt. Horeb police, up to 500 people marched around the village, starting at Grundahl Park. State Rep. Shelia Stubbs gave the keynote speech there, sharing a personal story about being racially profiled.

Protest organizers led a moment of silence, lasting 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck. They also asked the crowd to take a knee as a symbol of solidarity.

“We’re not experiencing the same troubles as people of color,” Sam Szalkowski, one of the organizers identifying as white, said. “Rather than making it about us, it’s about becoming allies and trying to make people aware.”

Susan Knox, standing in the crowd, said that she reflected on living through race riots years ago and did not expect a similar one today.

“That’s because I’m white,” she said. “That’s because I haven’t been living this life for the last decades.”

Knox continued, “People here are, I think, recognizing the idea of white privilege and how easy it is to go about your life if you’re white and never worry about walking down the street.”

Marvin Thompson, another protester, said Mt. Horeb has slowly started to change since he moved here almost 20 years ago. He said he was “probably the only black person” then and that today was the first time he has seen any kind of movement against racism in his community.

“The only way there’s going to be change,” he added, “is when those who are not impacted feel just as outraged as those who are. That’s when changes happen.”

Much like the recent protests in Madison, there was no visible police presence on the ground. Authorities remained inside their vehicles at the front and end of the march.