Black Panthers co-founder in Madison, talks lessons from activism

Civil rights activist and co-founder of the Black Panther Party Bobby Seale talked about his life story and the lessons a younger generation can take from it.

Tuesday night at Madison College, Seale sat down with NBC15 and other members of the media before a public event. There, he answered a question from 15-year-old reporter Kadjata Bah.

“What lessons can we, as students, take?” Bah asked, regarding the Black Panther Party’s “holistic approach to community support” and education.

The 83-year-old activist answered, “Research from a scientific standpoint, from a practical standpoint, to make sure that your ideas, your beliefs and your understandings and realizations…. Make sure they correspond as much as possible correctly to reality.”

Seale co-founded the party in 1966. In 1968, officers arrested him during a protest at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

But before the moments that made textbooks, Seale explained that he had someone to look up to.

“I was totally inspired to hear Dr. King speak,” Seale said. “I related to the idea that we needed job(s), but I was a guy who always had a job. I had to then quit a job just to create the grassroots community.”

Seale continued, he went on to create a youth jobs program as part of the war against poverty in California.

Bah said that the issues Seale faced during the civil rights movement still exist today, explaining why the talk resonated with her.

“Quality of education, police brutality, incarceration, poverty, just so many issues that never went away,” Bah listed. “[They] just found new forms and came back to haunt us just as they’ve done for all of time as we know it.”

She said she is walking away knowing that change has to smart small.

The office of Equity, Inclusion and Community Engagement at Madison College presented this event as part of Black History Month.

