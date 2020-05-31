Black bear reported walking near US 151 in Lafayette Co.

Several reports of a black bear have emerged near U.S. Highway 151 in Lafayette County Sunday.

The Sheriff's office posted to social media to say that a bear may have been seen near the hgihway and Burr Oak road.

The Wisconsin DNR has been contacted and they advise people leave the bear along.

The Sheriff's Office says the black bear is looking for a mate, and will continue to travel across the area until it does find a mate.

The Office asks if you have any issues to call them at (608) 776-4870.