Black community leaders raise concerns over MMSD's next superintendent

Some African-American community leaders are raising concerns about the incoming Madison Metropolitan School District superintendent, Matthew Gutierrez.

Thirteen leaders in the black community laid out their concerns in a letter to the Madison School Board, arguing that the hiring process lacked input from the black community.

The letter sent to the Madison School District and the Board’s statement are attached to this article.

Gregory Jones is the leader of the Dane county NAACP and one of the 13 who signed and sent the letter.

Gutierrez is currently the superintendent of the Seguin Independent School District in Texas, which has about 7,300 students.

The Madison school district serves 27,000 students.

According to the letter, "there is absolutely no evidence exhibited in his resume or experience that demonstrates he is capable of performing well with little to no background in transforming school districts of this magnitude.”

The CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Michael Johnson, sees both sides of the issue. He opted to not to sign the letter.

Johnson says while he agrees there are important issues that need to be fixed within the district, he plans give Gutierrez the opportunity to excel while still holding him accountable.

NBC15 News spoke to Gutierrez over the phone, and he referred to the school board's statement.

