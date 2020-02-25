Black leaders worry about Madison school district's new head

Black community leaders are criticizing the choice to lead the Madison school district, saying they have little confidence that he would be able to adequately respond to the concerns of black students or to lead a district that is significantly larger than the one he has been leading.

The black leaders, including some pastors, sent a letter to the Madison Metropolitan School District's board last week expressing their concerns.

In January, the district announced that Matthew Gutierrez, 39, would take over as superintendent on June 1. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Board President Gloria Reyes said the decision was unanimous.