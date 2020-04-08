Black voters weigh history, health as they vote in Wisconsin

Black voters in Milwaukee said the decision to go ahead with Tuesday's Wisconsin primary amid the coronavirus pandemic was especially problematic in their city, the state's largest.

The city of 590,000 has a black population of nearly 40 percent and has suffered roughly half of the state's coronavirus deaths, many of them minorities.

Officials closed all but five of the city's 180 polling places, forcing hundreds of voters to congregate at only a handful of voting sites even as the Democratic governor warned people to avoid crowds as a way to slow the spread of the virus.

The conservative-learning Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected the governor's attempt to delay the election.