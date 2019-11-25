Blackface incident at Sun Prairie school prompts letter to families

Friends intervened when another student at a Sun Prairie basketball game Saturday painted his face black, according to school officials.

According to a letter sent by the Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) on Monday, a Sun Prairie student posted a picture on social media while wearing blackface at a girls’ basketball game. Officials said the student did not have paint on when they entered the game.

School officials said at some point during the game, the student put black face paint on his entire face. They said “peers intervened, and he removed the face paint.”

SPASD policy prohibits anything that is “disruptive, distracting, provocative, provoking, and/or intimidating that has a detrimental effect on the safe and educational atmosphere in the school environment.”

Officials said the student would not have been allowed to enter the event if he arrived wearing blackface, and said if district personnel was notified or observed his actions, they would have acted immediately.

Below is the letter sent to staff and families:

