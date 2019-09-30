Blackhawk Community Credit Union opens Milton branch

Blackhawk Community Credit Union (BHCCU) opened a location in Milton, expanding to 12 locations statewide.

The Milton location officially opened Sept. 26.

"Milton is the fastest growing part of Rock County,"said Sherri Stumpf, CEO of Janesville-based Blackhawk Community Credit Union. "As the only credit union in Milton we are committed to showing residents the difference that a credit union makes in people’s lives. We are a permanent fixture now. Residents can look to us as a friendly source for personal finance expertise that can grow with their life needs. Their pride in small-town values aligns with our Blackhawk philosophies."

BHCCU renovated the former Educators Credit Union, located on 110 Parkview Drive. It is the only credit union in the community.