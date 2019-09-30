Blackhawk Community Credit Union opens Milton branch

John Cruzan, Milton Area Chamber of Commerce board chair, and BHCCU's Tammy Fanning and Sherri Stumpf celebrate the opening in Milton. Courtesy: Blackhawk Community Credit Union
Updated: Mon 4:06 PM, Sep 30, 2019

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Blackhawk Community Credit Union (BHCCU) opened a location in Milton, expanding to 12 locations statewide.

The Milton location officially opened Sept. 26.

"Milton is the fastest growing part of Rock County,"said Sherri Stumpf, CEO of Janesville-based Blackhawk Community Credit Union. "As the only credit union in Milton we are committed to showing residents the difference that a credit union makes in people’s lives. We are a permanent fixture now. Residents can look to us as a friendly source for personal finance expertise that can grow with their life needs. Their pride in small-town values aligns with our Blackhawk philosophies."

BHCCU renovated the former Educators Credit Union, located on 110 Parkview Drive. It is the only credit union in the community.

Blackhawk Community Credit Union's CeeCee Phillips and Carla Nelson celebrate the credit union's location opening in Milton. Courtesy: Blackhawk Community Credit Union.
 