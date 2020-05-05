Blackhawk Technical College helps furloughed employees with shared PTO bank

Blackhawk Technical College said its employees are helping furloughed colleagues through a shared bank of paid time off.

The college is expanding the use of the shared bank, which includes vacation and personal leave, after the college announced furloughs that would impact all full-time college staff.

All full-time, non-faculty staff are required to take five days of furlough between May 10 and June 30. The college is allowing eligible employees to use earned vacation/personal time to continue to get paid during the furlough. The shared bank will help employees who do not have adequate earned leave time to cover the furlough days.

The college said the bank will also help pay part-time staff who are not fully able to perform their jobs remotely.

“I am proud of Blackhawk employees for coming up with a solution to help their colleagues. It is a creative way to retain our workforce and to help one another during this public health crisis,” said Tracy Pierner, president of Blackhawk Technical College.

The college currently has a sick bank where employees can choose to donate their sick time for use by other employees.

On March 18, Blackhawk Technical College closed to the public due to Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order. Since then, a majority of instruction has moved online with only limited employees going to Blackhawk's Central Campus and all other employees working from home.