Blades Against AIDS fundraiser held in Middleton

The Madison Gay Hockey Association hosted “Blades Against AIDS” Saturday.

It's the 11th year the event has raised money for Vivent Health, an organization that provides AIDS resources and HIV prevention healthcare.

People of all ages showed up to Capitol Ice in Middleton to ice skate, participate in raffles, and enjoy some performances.

The league has been around for more than a dozen seasons now. Leaders of the organization say they are the largest gay hockey association in the United States with just shy of 200 members.