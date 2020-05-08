Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani to perform during Saturday's Grand Ole Opry broadcast

Saturday's Grand Ole Opry will feature a remote performance from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani from Oklahoma.

The couple will perform their hit single "Nobody But You" during the show, while Opry members Trace Adkins and Dustin Lynch will take the stage at the historic Nashville venue.

The show will also air live at 8 p.m ET/7 p.m. CT on Circle. It will also air live on Circle's Facebook and YouTube pages.

You can also catch it on NBC15 on Sunday night at 10:30 p.m. after NBC15 News at Ten.