Blake Shelton to perform at Fiserv Forum on March 20

Country music star Blake Shelton will perform at Fiserv Forum on Friday, March 20, as part of his “Friends and Heroes 2020” headlining tour. Joining him is very special guest Lauren Alaina, as well as appearances by The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, and Trace Adkins.

Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s world-class venue will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

“It would ‘Sure Be Cool If You Did’ join us for Blake Shelton at Fiserv Forum on March 20, 2020,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available. These exclusive offers include an amazing selection of tickets, backstage tours, access to VIP hospitality lounge, preferred parking, custom merchandise and much more.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for select markets before the general public beginning Monday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10 p.m.