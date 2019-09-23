Blanchardville man says response to alumni parade float is "blown out of proportion"

A Blanchardville man said the controversy surrounding the Pecatonica Alumni Homecoming Parade float is being “blown out of proportion.”

A photo was shared on social media showing the class of 2004 wearing sombreros and jerseys on a float with a sign reading "Trump needs a wall to deal with the southwestern crew."

Gary Gruenenfelder's son is pictured on the float.

"I don't think there was any intent to slander or be mean to anybody," he said.

Gary said the photo circulating on social media doesn't tell the whole story.

"Maybe we're living in a clam shell down here and don't understand the rights and wrongs," he said.

The photo shows the front of the float that said "Trump needs a wall to deal with the southwestern crew."

"Southwestern was the team we were playing and I thought it was innocent. Could it be misconstrued? Probably," he said.

He said there was an additional sign on the back of the float saying "but a few Vikings will do." He claims they used a President Trump reference to make a joke about their homecoming rivalry team.

"You know about Trump wanting to do this wall to keep Mexicans out. But they [alumni] were calling them southwesterns because that's who they were playing," he said. "Homecoming here is a rich tradition and I don't think anything was meant by that."

Gary believes the response is being blown out of proportion and so does the village board president.

Mark Emberson commented on the Facebook post weighing in on the parade float saying in part: "This is so such a non-issue. I have seen much worse over the years and never heard anyone complain."

Gary said the float was approved by parade organizers before it was seen by the public on this road.

"As the floats come down through they are stopped at the top of Main Street. There are three people have to approve and okay the floats and make sure they're not off color," Gruenenfelder said. “This float went by all three of them and it was okay for them."

