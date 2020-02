Blink-182 will be headlining at Summerfest at the new American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 28.

They will be joined by Coheed and Cambira, the Used and grandson.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 28 at 12 p.m. at summerfest.com and ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the venue box office, and includes admission to Summerfest.

Summerfest takes place June 24-June 28 and June 30-July 5, 2020.