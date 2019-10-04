Blitz Football Forecast: Overcast with a chance of sprinkles

Tonight we’ll hold on to mainly overcast skies with a possible sprinkle. Temperatures will start in the 50’s this evening and fall into the middle 40’s overnight tonight.

On Saturday showers will start between 6-9 a.m. with the heaviest rainfall between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Rain will taper off between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rainfall amounts will vary through the viewing area with the highest totals across the west central part of the state where 0.50-0.75” is likely. For the majority of southern Wisconsin, you can expect 0.25-0.50” of precipitation.

At last, a much needed dry stretch of weather will commence Sunday and last through most of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s most days with plenty of sunshine.

