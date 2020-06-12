Blood, bullet holes found on car after shots fired call on Madison's south side

Police are investigating after a shots fired call Thursday led to them finding shell casings and a car with several bullet holes and blood.

According to the Madison Police Department, gunshots were reported just after 5 p.m. on the south side of the city.

Officers later found six shell casings and a car with bullet holes and suspected blood on the seatbelt at the 200 block of Greenway Cross. No one was in the car when it was discovered. The vehicle was processed by police for evidence.

Police said no victims were found, and no one went to the hospital for treatment. They ask anyone who has additional information on this incident to call 608-266-6014.