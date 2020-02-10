Blue Bell's red velvet cake ice cream returns just in time for Valentine's Day

Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Monday that the Red Velvet Cake flavor is back in stores, and just in time for Valentine's Day.

"Sweet as cake, smooth as velvet! Our Red Velvet Cake Ice Cream returns to stores beginning today. Red Velvet Cake is a luscious red velvet cake ice cream with pieces of red velvet cake and a cream cheese icing swirl. Available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time," according to the company's Twitter account.

