Blue Bell's red velvet cake ice cream returns just in time for Valentine's Day

FILE - In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Blue Bell ice cream rests on a grocery store shelf in Lawrence, Kan. Delaware's Supreme Court on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, overturned a judge's dismissal of a shareholder lawsuit against one the country's largest ice cream manufacturers involving a 2015 listeria outbreak that left three people dead and caused the company significant financial losses. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
(WMTV) -- Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Monday that the Red Velvet Cake flavor is back in stores, and just in time for Valentine's Day.

"Sweet as cake, smooth as velvet! Our Red Velvet Cake Ice Cream returns to stores beginning today. Red Velvet Cake is a luscious red velvet cake ice cream with pieces of red velvet cake and a cream cheese icing swirl. Available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time," according to the company's Twitter account.

