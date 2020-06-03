Blue Green Algae bloom begins in Madison lakes

Get ready - Blue Green Algae bloom in Madison lakes has begun.

The Clean Lakes Alliance posted to social media Wednesday reminding residents that they are already seeing a cyanobacteria bloom - also known as Blue Green Algae - at Goodland County Park Beach on Lake Waubesa, and the start of a bloom at James Madison Park on Lake Mendota.

Blue Green Algae is a group of photosynthetic bacteria that some refer to as "pond scum," according to the Wisconsin DNR. The algae usually grows in lakes, ponds and slow-moving streams when the water is warm and contains nutrients like phosphorus or nitrogen.

The algae can also be quite smelly and it is recommended that people not drink water from bodies of water with Blue Green Algae blooms, the DNR says.

If you do start to suffer from severe symptoms after swimming or drinking water with Blue Green Algae, the DNR says to contact your doctor or the Wisconsin Poison Center (800-222-1222) right away.