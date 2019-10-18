Blue Mounds man arrested for ninth OWI offense

A 32-year-old Blue Mounds man was arrested in Mazomanie Thursday night after authorities said he created a disturbance and destroyed property.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Michael A. Glynn left a home on CTH Y in Mazomanie around 7 p.m. after deputies were called to the property. Deputies found him nearby.

Glynn was arrested for his ninth OWI charge and on tentative charges of criminal damage to property, domestic disorderly violence, attempted arson, a parole violation, and other traffic violations.

He is currently at the Dane County Jail.