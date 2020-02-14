Board awards $25K for wrongful conviction in 1992 homicide

The Wisconsin Claims Board has awarded $25,000 to a U.S. Navy veteran who spent 26 years behind bars for a homicide he didn't commit.

The board awarded the money to 48-year-old Derrick Sanders on Friday. Sanders argued he was wrongfully convicted of participating in Jason Bowie's shooting death in Milwaukee in 1992.

Sanders had asked the claims board for nearly $6 million but state law limits compensation for wrongful convictions to $25,000.

The board awarded him that amount Friday, saying it couldn't find that Sanders contributed to his own conviction.

