Board set to order DNR to develop new water standards

The state Department of Natural Resources board is poised to order the agency to draft new water quality standards for a host of pollutants.

The changes would mark the first time in a decade that regulators have amended Wisconsin's water quality standards.

The moves could force municipal and private water systems to spend tens of millions to conduct more testing and upgrade pollution-control equipment.

The board is set to vote on whether to give the department the go-ahead during a Jan. 22 meeting in Madison. The DNR has proposed creating standards for 16 substances that are currently unregulated in groundwater.