Boaz the horse to be Red Kettle bell ringer this weekend

Don't look a gift horse in the mouth - or, rather, don't forget to give a gift to the horse with a bell in its mouth. At least, that's what the Salvation Army is hoping when shoppers at Bill's Food Center remember when they see Boaz with his Red Kettle.

Boaz the horse, who is described as a gentle giant, and his caretaker Mary Hougan will be ringing bells outside the Oregon grocery store, 787 N. Main St., from noon to 1 p.m. When not ringing bells, he also visits nursing homes and day care centers, spreading smiles wherever he goes, the Salvation Army says.

Saturday is also the final Match Day, which has been sponsored by Midlands Psychological Associates. The organization is urging everyone who passes a kettle to give a gift - or even pick up a shift.

If you can't make it to a kettle, the Salvation Army says there are other ways to help:

By Mail, send in a check:

The Salvation Army of Dane County

3030 Darbo Drive

Madison, WI 53714

The Salvation Army of Dane County 3030 Darbo Drive Madison, WI 53714 By Mail, send in your gift using your mail appeal envelope

Text “DANE” to 24365

Make the best gift you can in any kettle

Donate online at SalvationArmyDaneCounty.org

Sign up for a bell ringing shift at RingBellsDane.org or by calling 250-2283

According to its latest tally, the Salvation Army of Dane County is less than halfway to its $600,000 goal with just a week to go until Christmas. Money raised in the Red Kettle Drive goes to support seven housing programs, two homeless shelters, and other services in the county.