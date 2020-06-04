Body camera footage released after Monona police falsely handcuff a man

Monona city officials released body camera footage following the false handcuffing of a 23-year-old African American man who had just started renting a home.

NBC15 reported Tuesday police were called after a neighbor said they thought the man was trespassing on vacant property on Arrowhead Drive.

The footage shows officers entering the home with guns drawn, which is part of protocol, after no one came to the door and officers believed it could be a possible burglary.

The officers handcuffed a man inside, but took the cuffs off after they realized he had permission to be there from the property owner. NBC15 confirmed the victim is a former Monona Grove football player and was renting from a former coach.

NBC15 chose to blur the face of the man in the body camera footage, as there was no wrongdoing.

The mayor of Monona, Mary O’Connor, also put out a statement with the released body camera footage [attached as a PDF to this article]. She apologized for the distress it caused.

“We intend to use this incident as an opportunity for reflection, to review our policies as well as foster a community conversation on racial bias in Monona,” she said in a video statement.

The mayor said she requested the incident be thoroughly investigated by an independent organization to ensure proper police procedures were followed.

