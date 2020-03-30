Body found after vehicle fire in Waushara County

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an individual who was found after its deputies responded early Monday morning to a report of a vehicle on fire.

The name of the person has not been released. The county medical examiner’s office is currently determining the cause of death.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, authorities discovered the body shortly after 2:30 a.m. when they were called to County Highway K, east of Alp Road, in the Town of Springwater.

In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, Waushara County EMS, Saxeville Fire and Rescue, and the Waushara County Medical Examiner all responded to the scene.

