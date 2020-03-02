Body found in Dodge Co. matches description of missing Mayville man: sheriff's office

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding a body on private property outside Mayville in Dodge County Tuesday. Authorities say the body does match the description of an elderly man who went missing two weeks ago.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies were dispatched to the property near N7548 State Highway 67 in the Village of Kekoskee just before 7 p.m. after receiving a report about a body.

There, deputies found a deceased male laying in a field.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the subject does match the description of John J. Bachhuber, 77 years old, who went missing in Mayville in Dodge County on Feb. 15. However, at this time authorities cannot officially confirm that the body belonged to Bachhuber.

Authorities canceled a Silver Alert issued for Bachhuber and said that he had been "located" on Tuesday.

The body has been turned over to the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office who will be conducting an autopsy of the body and ensuring positive identification.

This case remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Mayville Police Department, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

