Body of missing Menominee teen found in water

The body of a missing Michigan girl has been found in the waters near Stephenson Island, according to police in Menominee.

Kristin Hope Gromoske's body was located during a search of the Menominee River Tuesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old went missing on Nov. 9 after leaving her mother's home on 1st Street in Menominee. Gromoske's mother posted on Facebook that her daughter left with someone on her own accord.

"This incident is currently under investigation. More information will be forthcoming," reads a post on the Menominee Police Facebook page.

Menominee Police, the Michigan DNR, the Wisconsin DNR, the Marinette County Sheriff's Office and Marinette Police assisted with the search.

Stephenson Island is located on the Menominee River between Marinette and Menominee.