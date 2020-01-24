Body of missing Notre Dame student found

The body of missing Notre Dame student Annrose Jerry has been found.

The university made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Jerry's body was found around 11:15 a.m. Friday in Saint Mary’s Lake on campus.

An external examination revealed no apparent signs of trauma, according to the university.

Jerry was last seen Tuesday night at Coleman-Morse Hall.

Notre Dame sent out an alert about the 21-year-old student at around 7 p.m. Thursday, and a Silver Alert was issued later that evening.

Jerry was expecting to graduate this year and hoped to go to dental school and help children with autism.

But after the news of her death, family and friends are mourning.

After pursuing many leads since Jerry's disappearance, police were led to Saint Mary's Lake, not far from where she was last seen.

Jerry lived at Breen-Phillips Hall but was last seen near Coleman-Morse Tuesday around 8:45 p.m.

Jerry went to high school in Blain, Minnesota. Her family currently lives in Oceanside, California.

The University of Notre Dame would not confirm whether her parents had arrived in South Bend as of late Friday afternoon.