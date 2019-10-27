Missing Orion Township woman found dead

The body of a missing Orion Township woman was found dead on Sunday morning.

Gail Stone, 79 of rural Muscoda, had been missing since early Friday afternoon.

The incident began Friday when a vehicle registered to Stone was located in a wooded area off Harry’s Lane in Orion Township. The caretaker of the property found the vehicle and notified authorities, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

After identifying the owner of the vehicle, a deputy traveled to the owners residence, but didn’t find anyone there.

On Saturday afternoon, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was told that the owner of the vehicle suffered from Alzheimer’s and had not been seen seen since Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies initiated a search of the area but the search was suspended due to darkness.

On Sunday morning, a larger scale search was organized involving the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, members of several local fire departments including Muscoda, Lone Rock, Richland Center and Blue River, Richland County Emergency Management and a member of the Wisconsin Drone Coalition. Additional help was provided by the property owners and caretaker.

Within 45 minutes of starting the search, Gail Stone was located in a ravine in the southern part of the property. A Richland County Coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.

Approximately 35 people were involved in the search.