Body pulled from Menomonee River identified as missing MKE transit worker

A body pulled from the Menomonee River in Milwaukee has been identified as that of a missing Milwaukee County Transit System employee.

Jerome Wasielewski was last seen leaving the transit's administration building on March 20. A body was pulled from the river about two weeks later, on April 12.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office announced that they had identified the body as Wasielewski.

FOX 6 reports his body was discovered by a bicyclist along the Hank Aaron Trail, besides the Menomonee River.