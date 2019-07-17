Bold thieves steal couple's SUV twice in the same night

Bold car thieves are at it again after a Range Rover, which had already been stolen once before, went missing at a Madison home Wednesday evening.

Madison police say it all started when the owner was at his home on Settlers Road when he noticed his car suddenly driving down the street.

Police say the man and his wife hurried into her car and went after their apparently stolen car.

The couple later discovered the stolen SUV parked and unoccupied on a nearby street. The only change was that it “smelled of freshly smoked marijuana” and that the owner’s wallet and keys were missing from the glove box, police say.

But trouble wasn’t over yet. As the wife returned home, she noticed two young men running from their house. She quickly called her husband and he hurried back home.

But when the couple returned to the Range Rover that had been briefly stolen before – it was gone. Luckily the couple did not find anything missing from their home.

Madison police say the thieves escaped in an Audi SUV stolen from the Sun Prairie area.

Madison police say they have made it a priority to catch the brazen car thieves. Just in July, at least 20 vehicles have been stolen, 16 with keys inside.

Madison police say they have apprehended eight people for driving vehicles without owner’s consent.