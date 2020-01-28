Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Sauk Prairie High School

Sauk Prairie High School students were evacuated to the middle school late Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was made to the school, district officials said in a message to the school community.

In the message, officials said they received the threat by phone shortly before 11 a.m. and the caller said bomb would go off one hour from them (or around noon).

Administrators contacted police and together they determined that the students and staff should be moved to the middle school, which would also help clear the building to make it easier law enforcement to search it.

In a follow-up note to parents, the district said law enforcement gave the all clear and students had returned to class by lunch.