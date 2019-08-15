Border Patrol arrests 10 in Upper Peninsula, 4 removed previously from U.S.

Ten people who illegally entered the country have been arrested in Munising in the Upper Peninsula by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

According to agents, four of the ten people arrested were removed from the country previously.

On Monday, August 12, agents stopped a white Chevrolet van with multiple passengers inside. The driver and nine other passengers admitted to being in the United States illegally and did not have any documents allowing them to be here.

All subjects were transported to the Border Patrol Station in Sault Ste. Marie for processing.

Record checks revealed that one of the men, Jose Bernal-Medeles, a citizen of Mexico, had been formally removed from the United States in 2001, 2007, and 2015.

In addition being removed from the country three times, he had been convicted of narcotics charges in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“Today the men and woman of the United States Border Patrol made Munising safer by removing a convicted illegal alien drug dealer and nine others from the streets,” said Sault Ste. Marie Acting Patrol Agent in Charge Andrew Halonen. “Our agents will continue to enforce the laws of the United States while also continuing to keep our country, state, and local communities safe.”

Border Patrol agents say Bernal and the three other previously removed aliens were turned over to the custody of ICE/ERO and are being held pending Reinstatement of Prior Order of Removal.

The rest will be held pending removal proceedings.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol’s BorderWatch telephone number toll-free at 800-537-3220.