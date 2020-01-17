Boscobel Police: Person barricaded inside Elm St. home, tactical team headed to scene

A Grant County Sheriff’s Office tactical team is on its way to a home in Boscobel after a person barricaded themselves inside.

According to the Boscobel Police Department, officers arrived at the Elm Street home around 10:10 a.m. after someone called 911 saying there was someone barricading themselves inside.

An exact address of the home was not given, but police are asking people to avoid the 1200 to 1400 block of Elm Street.

Police contacted people who live in the area to leave their homes if possible, stay inside, or to avoid the area.

It is unknown if the person is armed or other people are inside the residence, according to Boscobel Police.

