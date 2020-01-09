Boscobel inmate tries to kill correctional officer with “shank, police say

A correctional officer in Boscobel is recovering from his injuries after an inmate allegedly tried to stab him in the neck with a “shank.”

Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said Dexter Ewing attacked the 42-year-old correctional officer Monday morning at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility in Boscobel.

Ewing tried to stab the officer in the neck with a homemade weapon, known as a shank, but was stopped by another correctional officer and an inmate before “causing serious injury,” says Dreckman.

The correctional officer was taken to a hospital for a wound on his neck and face and was released.

The name of the officer was not released.

Dreckman said Ewing could face an attempted homicide charge and referred the matter to the district attorney.