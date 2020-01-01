Boy, 7, swallows an AirPod

It was a very unusual holiday break for a mom and her family after her 7-year-old son swallowed one of his Christmas gifts - an AirPod.

Air wireless earbud is seen in the abdomen of a 7-year-old Georgia boy. (Source: Kiara Stroud/WSB/CNN)

Kiara Stroud was at work delivering mail when it happened. Her mom called her. He was rushed to the emergency room.

Doctors took X-rays and could see the AirPod right below the little boy’s rib cage. He was scared.

“He was very nervous. He thought he was going to be in trouble. No, we just kind of assured him that it’s OK,” Stroud said.

Doctors decided that the best option is just to let the AirPod come out on its own.

In the meantime, the second-grader doesn’t even want his phone near him because he’s afraid it might connect to the AirPod in his stomach.

“Everything is fine, and, you know, in a few days, it’ll pass through,” Stroud said.

His mom said she is going to stay away from these tiny electronic gadgets at least until her son gets a little older.

“Or get the old-fashioned headset, that’s what I would suggest, because anything could happen,” Stroud said.

Copyright 2020 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.

