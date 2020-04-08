Boy gets birthday parade from emergency vehicles

When a Middleton boy had to cancel his birthday party due to COVID-19, to make up for it, local officials surprised him with his very own parade.

"He actually asked me if he 'still gets to turn 7.' In his mind, no party meant no birthday," Becky Hubing, mother of 7-year-old Ben Hubing said.

When Becky first broke the news to her son, he was caught off guard. The young boy didn't understand everything going on around him, leaving him with disappointment.

Becky was working to create a video of people sending her son birthday wishes. She got even more than she hoped.

Sgt. Tyler Loether of the Middleton Police Department wanted to bring the birthday party to Ben.

"This is what we're here for. We want to brighten everybody's spirits. We understand everybody is going through a pretty difficult time. We want to keep our distance so we want to do what we can to show our support," Loether said.

The parade down Sunstone Lane included the Middleton Police and Fire Departments, as well as EMS.

"It's just very heartwarming to be in a community where they're willing to take the time out of their day and come do this for a little guy just to brighten his day is amazing," Becky Hubing said.