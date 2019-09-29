Boy seriously injured after ATV accident in Town of Albion

A 7-year-old has suffered serious injuries after an ATV accident on Saturday evening.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the 200 block of Goede Road in the Town of Albion at 9:53 p.m. Saturday night.

Authorities say a 14-year-old male from Beloit was driving a Polaris G-Force 500 CC four-wheeler ATV on a residential property when he struck the 7-year-old male from Whitewater..

The boy suffered significant life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Edgerton Hospital before he was taken via med flight to UW Hospital.

The Dane County Sheriff's office responded to the scene along with Edgerton Fire and EMS and are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

