Boy thrown from Minn. Mall of America balcony returns home

The 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America outside Minneapolis is now home after four-and-a-half months of medical care, KARE11 reported Tuesday.

The child's family posted the update on Landen's condition on their GoFundMe page.

Landen had been in serious condition at the Children's Hospital in Minneapolis since April.

The update states Landen will continue outpatient rehabilitation for his injuries as he adjusts to life at home and school.

Landen was thrown nearly 40 feet to the ground by Emmanuel Aranda, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder.

Read the family's statement here: