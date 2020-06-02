Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. hiring "peace keepers" at $12.83/h during protests

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County is now hiring 75 "peace keepers" to hand out water and try to deescalate tensions during protests in Madison.

Club CEO Michael Johnson posted to social media Tuesday, saying that those interested must be 21 years old. The Club will pay $12.83 an hour for those that sign up, Johnson says.

You can send the Club your resume and contact information at nfo@bgcdc.org or sign-up in-person at the Allied Drive Boys & Girls Club starting at noon Wednesday.

Johnson adds that the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County is also interested in working with non-profits groups in the effort.

The Club will be training "peace keepers" in deescalation, Johnson says.