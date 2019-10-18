Boys & Girls Club of Dane County hires Marlon Anderson, security guard fired from West High

Marlon Anderson, the former security guard at Madison West High School who was fired this week, has found new employment with the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County.

Beginning next Monday, Anderson will serve as Director of Program Operations, in which he will manage volunteer engagement, special initiatives and teen recruitment, the Boys & Girls Club says.

Anderson said he was fired after a student used a racial slur against him and he repeated the word when he told the teen not to use it.

“Marlon Anderson has an amazing track record working with local teens,” according to the Club. “We are pleased to welcome Marlon to this temporary position until his appeal is finalized by Madison Metropolitan School District.”

This comes after students at West High protested Anderson's firing during a walkout Friday.

It was also announced Friday that Cher, the musician, has offered to pay any legal bills Anderson might have, as the area's teachers union files a grievance on behalf of him against the school district.



