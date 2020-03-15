Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to close amid COVID-19 concerns

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County has announced it will close due to coronavirus concerns.

Michael Johnson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County announced to employees Sunday that all clubs and administrative offices will close.

Johnson says every employee will be paid over the next two weeks during the closure. Leaders plan to telecommute and continue to monitor the situation while raising funds to support employees during this time.

Johnson says they are also considering retrofitting clubs into food distribution centers and turning vans into mobile resource banks to support seniors and kids in the community. Johnson says more details will come.

