Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane Co. employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County has confirmed one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization explained the worker started feeling symptoms of the virus after returned from a vacation.

“Our best wishes go to this amazing colleague for a rapid and full recovery,” it said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

It said the individual, who was not identified, never interacted with a staff member or child since returning to Madison. The employee reportedly has not been at the workplace since March 11 and was asymptomatic at that time.

After developing symptoms, the worker “took appropriate action and stayed home,” the organization said.

The Club had already closed during the coronavirus outbreak and remains so. The organization says it is working with local health officials to take any precautionary steps, which may include deep cleaning and sanitizing its facilities.

The organization noted that the employee had not been part of the COVID-19 response efforts.

