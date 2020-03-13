Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane Co. to raise funds for families impacted by COVID-19

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County (BGCDC), Selfless Ambition and other organizations will partner to raise funds to cover needs of young people and their families impacted by COVID-19.

The funds will be used for medical supplies for those who are impacted by the virus and meals for kids due to school closures.

Funds will also be used to distribute to local shelters in support of families and individuals in need, to support college students who are in need of temporary housing and meals and to support senior citizens who may need meals, transportation and medical assistance.

To donate to to support the Dane County COVID-19 Emergency Fund, click here.

The Meicher Family Foundation has agreed to match donations up to $25,000, with the goal of raising $75,000 to support needs of those in the community affected.

Michael Johnson, President & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, Henry Sanders, CEO & Publisher of Madison365 and CEO of Selfless Ambition, Dr. Leslie Petty, Assistant Dean, UW School of Business and BGCDC Board Chair, The Meicher Family Foundation and The UW Health Foundation are involved in the fund.