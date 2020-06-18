Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin makes pledges to increase racial equality

The executive committee of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin voted to pledge its support behind a number of efforts in order to increase racial equality in our state.

The Clubs listed their entire pledge on their website, which can be viewed here. Some of the actions include supporting peaceful protests and black-owned business, signing petitions and encouraging civic engagement such as completing the census, voting and reporting out on reforms.

Within the Clubs, they will enforce and maintain policies of inclusion and diversity, hold relevant training for staff, evaluate their internal hiring practices and review compensation and promotion policies.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin will also urge county officials, mayors and law enforcement to review use of force policies and report out on reforms.

In the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin, seven out of ten club children are kids and teens of color and over 144,000 youth use their sites every year. Andy Gussert, the State Director of the club states that “clubs have been offering safe spaces for kids for over 160 years, but we cannot enable them to reach their full potential when they are witnessing communities being torn apart over whose lives matter.”