Boys & Girls Club of Dane County gets $1 million donation, names SP facility after donor

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County announced Wednesday that it has received a $1 million – the largest donation to the club from one family ever.

President & Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club tells NBC15 that due to the generous donation, the club will be naming their new facility in Sun Prairie after the donors, the McKenzie family.

The Club bought the Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church property on Windsor Street, and has been making renovations since then.

The facility is expected to be open to the community by 2020.

