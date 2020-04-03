Boys and Girls Club launches virtual ‘MOVE4BGC’ campaign

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County has reimagined their 18th annual Bike for Boys and Girls Club event.

The Move for Boys and Girls Clubs campaign aims to serve several different purposes.

“I’m just confident that we can organize this community in an organic way that becomes a win win for everybody,” said Michael Johnson, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County President and CEO.

The goal is to raise $600,000 to give ten thousand free meals to first responders, including police, fire, EMS, doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals.

“We want to partner with local restaurants to make sure that they’re getting heart-healthy meals,” Johnson said.

Chef Dave Heide, owner of Liliana’s Restaurant in Fitchburg and president of Madison Originals restaurant group, says those meals will be provided by twenty local restaurants, which will help small business owners who are struggling.

“Our goal with this is not only to get meals to first responders but to also work with our local chefs and local food scene to try and help support them as we move forward,” said Heide. “So I’m really happy and proud to be a part of this project.

The Boys and Girls club also wants to raise money to provide 20 thousand snacks and meals to families in need who might be struggling with financial burdens during this time.

“We want to make sure that no kid in our community is going hungry at night so we’re launching a city wide food program to make sure that those who need our support will be able to do that,” Johnson said.

As schools remain closed, the organization also wants to help hundreds of youth in Dane County with virtual programming. This includes hiring online tutors and create other digital educational opportunities.

“We know that there’s a lot of young people that are sitting at home right now,” said Johnson. “We want to work with our school systems to make sure that our kids do not fall back in their reading and in their math.”

The MOVE4BGC fundraiser is asking walkers, runners, and riders to pledge support to the mission online and register yourself or a team to moving.

“We are putting out the call to all our movers because we need every mover in Dane county that we can get,” said Bike for Boys and Girls Club Chair Peter Gray.

