Boys and Girls Club of Dane County helping youth develop job skills

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is helping out youth and young adults develop job skills in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boys and Girls Club of Dane County (Source: WMTV)

They are hoping to provide an internship experience that will allow youth the opportunities to learn, grow and develop skills.

The club's CEO, Michael Johnson, says there have been dwindling internship opportunities and lack of jobs available due to the pandemic.

"In order to bridge this gap, there are dwindling opportunities for young people during this pandemic. Our club will host a completely virtual digital career experience for teenagers in our county,” says Johnson.

This initiative is open to all Dane County youth in 10th grade and above, and they are hoping to help out more than one hundred students.

Anyone interested in sponsoring an internship opportunity is asked to head to the club’s website here.

