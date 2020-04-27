Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane Co. to distribute needed supplies

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County are continuing their efforts to help the community deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clubs will be making an official announcement on their outreach efforts on Tuesday at the Sun Prairie location.

The clubs are distributing 60,000 surgical masks to healthcare workers and first responders.

They will also giving 35 food safety glove dispensers to food distribution centers and food pantries. The dispensers and 100,000 gloves were donated by Hankscraft in Reedsburg.

The Clubs will also distribute 40 backpacks with school supplies for Sun Prairie students. They will also hand out books donated by the Madison Reading Project and send meals to Sun Prairie first responders from Liliana’s.

