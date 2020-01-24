Brad Pitt featured in Waunakee third grader's school project

A Waunakee third grader is getting extra credit on a class project thanks to the actor Brad Pitt.

“My dad just randomly shows [the picture] to me at dinner, and I'm like, [shocked],” third grader Chase Moh says, as he pretends to faint and fall off his chair.

It all started a few weeks ago, with an assignment based off the book ‘Mailing May.’

“They stuck a postage stamp right on her back, and put a mailing tag of where she was going to be mailed,” says Chase’s teacher, Heather May.

After reading the book, third graders at Arboretum Elementary School were required to draw pictures of themselves and mail them somewhere special.

“We don't mail a lot of things anymore, everything's all digital. And we were thinking about, 'Where could we mail ourselves.’” May tells NBC15 News.

For Chase, that special place was Hollywood.

“My dad and mom brought it with them to the SAG Awards. And then my dad took a picture with it with Brad Pitt, and that's when things got crazy,” Chase says.

Chase’s dad, Mike Moh, played alongside Brad Pitt in last summer’s hit ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’ Just hours after Pitt won a SAG award for his role in the movie, he took a photo with Chase’s paper cutout.

“We ended up at this after party with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and some other people like that,” Mike Moh says. “And [my wife] pulls it out and she’s like, ‘Do you think?’ And I was like, ‘Uh, why not?’ So we pull it out and I say, ‘Hey Brad, this is paper Chase. My son’s a big fan of yours as well. It would be really cool if paper Chase got to meet you.’”

While Chase says he never expected to see his drawing alongside an A-list celebrity, his dad says Pitt is the one who should be honored.

“This is the real prize,” Mike Moh says of the paper cutout. “[Brad Pitt is] going to win all sorts of acting awards, but Chase is very selective in who gets to be in a picture with this guy. So you know, Brad, you're welcome."

Posted to the Waunakee Community School District Facebook page, the photo has already received hundreds of likes.

“We're all very excited to see Brad Pitt with our little third grade Waunakee project,” May says.

Chase says he is excited with the end results, but his classmates were not as impressed.

“They all knew who my dad was, but they're like, 'Who is this guy,’” he says. “Kids are too young to understand movie stars.”

